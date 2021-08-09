Charles Rogers, Carol Hutchins among 8 to enter Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame
East Lansing — Eight new names are set to join the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame, as the 2021 class was announced on Monday. The class is led by former football standout Charles Rogers and includes Carol Hutchins (softball/women’s basketball), Franklin Gomez (wrestling), Anthony Hamm (men’s cross country/track and field), Lynn Janson (men’s golf), Elizabeth (Shimek) Moeggenberg (women’s basketball), Floor Rijpma (field hockey) and Ron Scott (hockey).www.detroitnews.com
