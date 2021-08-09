Cancel
Michigan State

Charles Rogers, Carol Hutchins among 8 to enter Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Lansing — Eight new names are set to join the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame, as the 2021 class was announced on Monday. The class is led by former football standout Charles Rogers and includes Carol Hutchins (softball/women’s basketball), Franklin Gomez (wrestling), Anthony Hamm (men’s cross country/track and field), Lynn Janson (men’s golf), Elizabeth (Shimek) Moeggenberg (women’s basketball), Floor Rijpma (field hockey) and Ron Scott (hockey).

Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
HealthPosted by
NBC News

CDC advisory group recommends extra shot for immunocompromised patients

An advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend that certain patients with weakened immune systems receive an extra dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The unanimousvote came less than 24 hours after the Food and Drug Administration amended the vaccines' emergency use...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

