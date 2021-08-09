UVA QB Brennan Armstrong 'is going to be one of the best quarterbacks in program history'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- There is no quarterback question in Charlottesville. Brennan Armstrong is the returning starting quarterback for the Cavaliers. "Any time you get a returning a quarterback it's huge," said wide receiver coach Marques Hagans. "I just love watching him play. He has a great arm, and he has a great rapport with the offense, and he has this confidence that is out of this world. I’m glad and thankful he is back."247sports.com
