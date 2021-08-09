UVA QB Brennan Armstrong 'is going to be one of the best quarterbacks in program history'

It's the most wonderful time of the year as college football programs across the country are launching their fall camps — a dose of normalcy sorely missing after last season. All month at 247Sports, we're going to share intel gathered from sources and the network of team sites, focusing mostly on new players (freshmen and transfers), depth chart battles and new names you need to know. This is our fourth update of the first week and we'll likely scale back to twice a week starting next week. Here's the intel from Friday, Aug. 13 as teams begin to ramp up in pads with their weekend scrimmages looming Saturday. For this update, I wanted to touch on teams we hadn't really covered yet this week and it just so happens that most of the updates came regarding the 2021 class of freshmen, where a TON of wide receivers are starting to make noise.