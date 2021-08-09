Cancel
Entire John Wick Trilogy Now Streaming for Free

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike Marvel or DC, John Wick is a popular movie franchise that doesn't belong to one of the biggest movie studios in the world. Lionsgate is certainly a successful studio, make no mistake, but it's not part of a giant media conglomerate that operates its own streaming service, which means that a franchise like John Wick doesn't have a de facto streaming home like some other franchises do. It can be frustrating to try and track down the different movies in the series and stream them all together, especially if you don't want to pay for a bunch of different services. Fortunately, all three John Wick movies are now streaming in the same place, and for absolutely zero cost.

comicbook.com

