Opinion: What word did you hear? Rockies racial slur audio another sign of divided nation

What word did you hear?

By now, you may know what happened in Colorado on Sunday , where microphones picked up what sounded like a fan yelling a racial slur from the stands of Coors Field in Denver at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who is Black.

However, the man may not have actually yelled a slur, and may have been yelling at the team mascot named Dinger.

I’m not convinced, at all, he said Dinger. I think he said the other thing. But some increasing evidence seems to show at least the possibility that I’m wrong, and part of my job is to live in a fact-based world, and the facts are changing, almost hourly.

How you see this incident, or saw it from the beginning, may have dictated your reaction, and that’s where this story gets complicated and instructive. The story, like our nation, has become polarized.

The Colorado Rockies say a fan was trying to get the attention of team mascot Dinger. Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

In many ways, what happened is a sign of the times we live in. The country hasn’t been this divided in decades, probably since the 1960s. We saw white nationalists storm the Capitol and march the Confederate flag through it. “Woke” is used as a slur by some, and the former President attacked the women’s Olympic soccer team for, well, I don’t know exactly what the hell he was saying. Something about their hair or whatever.

Vaccines have become politicized. Masks, too. The Earth is on fire but there are still dunderheads who say global warming isn’t real. Simple, basic science is ignored. One plus one no longer equals two in some parts of the country. It equals whatever someone wants it to be.

So it’s no shock that I hear one thing, and others hear something else. This is how things are done now.

I don’t speak for all Black people (that job doesn’t pay enough) but it’s likely many felt the way I did when hearing that original tape as it circulated on Twitter. It sounded like the racial slur. In fact, to me, even now, that’s what it sounds like. No question.

If you’ve heard that word hundreds of times in your life, tossed at you from people who use it as a blunt instrument, or a prelude to violence, your spidey-sense ignites and bursts.

It’s true that you’re more sensitized and perhaps even prone to believe someone used this word, even if they maybe didn’t, after being called it so many times.

I'm not alone in believing I heard the word. You know who else does? Brinson himself.

"So I watched the video at least 50 times in the past 15-16 hours," Brinson said . "I watched it a lot, especially when I heard that he said Dinger instead of the N-word.''

"I personally -- this is again my personal opinion -- I personally keep hearing the N-word. It's not that I want to hear it, I never want to hear it. Personally I've never been called that in person to my face on the baseball field, outside the baseball field, ever, so I don't know what my reaction would be if I got called that," he said.

"But to now, saying that again, I haven't talked to the Rockies or that fan personally. If that's the case, then I'm sorry for any backlash or anything he's getting right now," he said.

What word did you hear?

The answer depends on your life experience.

What seems to be developing is at least debatable proof that the fan didn’t use a slur. Particularly, since as USA TODAY Sports reports, the Rockies spoke to the fan, and a fan sitting near the man, and neither the fan, nor anyone around the field, including ushers nearby, heard a racial slur.

There’s also video of the man apparently looking at Dinger as he says what he says.

Now, just because he’s looking at the mascot doesn’t eliminate the possibility that he still used a slur. Yet it does reduce the chances. There’s also the fact that no one around the man reacts in a way you’d think they would if you heard such an evil word.

But even with that, that word is used in stadiums across the country , all the time, and there are instances of when it was used, few fans, if any, reacted.

What word did you hear? I heard one thing, you may have heard something different, but if we’re all honest, we have to say it’s not 100 percent certain he used a slur, though my ears, used to hearing that ugly word so many times, are telling me differently.

I feel there’s some obfuscation from the Rockies going on here, but also, and again we have to be honest, the evidence is less clear-cut now.

What word did you hear?

You hear one thing.

I hear another.

This is America.

