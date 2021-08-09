Cancel
Presidential Election

President Joe Biden Gave Barack Obama This ‘Heartfelt’ Present For His 60th Birthday

By Jenzia Burgos
 3 days ago
Their bromance lives on! Barack Obama’s birthday present from Joe Biden came in the form of a “heartfelt” tribute video that featured their strong “bond” as friends throughout the years, according to a new report.

The former President, who turned 60 on August 4, celebrated his birthday with friends and family at his Martha’s Vineyard estate on Saturday, August 6. According to People , around 200 guests showed up to the event in person—but Biden wasn’t one of them. Unfortunately, the president was unable to attend Obama’s celebration; yet he did make sure to record a thoughtful tribute video for his friend. According to an insider who spoke to People, the clip was “heartfelt and focused on the bond between their families and the wonderful young women Obama’s daughters and Biden’s granddaughters had become.”

“The greatest gift of our time together is the bond between our families,” Biden said, per People. “Happy birthday, 44. Jill and I send you and Michelle our love. Look forward to seeing you soon,” he added, referring to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Obama’s wife—and former FLOTUS—Michelle Obama.

Along with Biden, there were many other famous faces who made their appearance at Obama’s party (both virtually and in-person). These included world leaders like the Dalai Lama and Justin Trudeau, musical guests John Legend, H.E.R., and Erykah Badu, along with Hollywood legends Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Steven Spielberg, and many more. According to People’s source, Obama’s celebration also included a thoughtful toast from a childhood friend from Hawaii, where he talked about “what a friend [Barack] was even when the weight of the world was on his shoulders —and included some gentle ribbing.”

Biden and Obama have always been known for their close relationship throughout the years, beginning with their time in the White House together under Obama’s presidency. At the end of his term in 2017, Obama called Biden a “brother” to him during his farewell speech, saying, “To Joe Biden … you were the first decision I made as a nominee and the best. Not just because you have been a great vice president, but because in the bargain, I gained a brother.”

Obama even went on to award then-Vice President Biden with the highest honor a civilian can achieve in America: the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction. During the ceremony, he joked about their long-running “bromance” before describing Biden as “the best vice president America’s ever had.”

