Good News Clinics postpones annual Mardi Gras event

A Good News Clinics staff member sits outside the clinic Friday, March 20, 2020, to check the temperature of anyone going inside. - photo by Scott Rogers

Good News Clinics postponed its annual Mardi Gras fundraising dinner, set for Friday, Aug. 13, because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and his wife Sandra would have been the “King and Queen of the Carnival for this year’s event. The Deals will still serve as ambassadors of the event if it is rescheduled for a later date, according to a statement from a Good News Clinics spokesperson.

This is the second year in a row that plans for the annual dinner were changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The postponement could mean that tens of thousands of dollars for the clinic will be delayed until the next fiscal year, said Liz Coates, executive director of Good News Clinics. Some sponsors donated in advance, Coates said, but a lot of funding comes from night-of donations that they won’t see this Friday.

“We hope that there will not be a total deficit and that the public will engage and come out and support us at a later time,” Coates said. “And we understand that that could hurt the support that we would generate from the event, but it’s really hard to forecast that.”

They have not yet set a date for a makeup event, Coates said. The dinner was scheduled at the Ramsey Conference Center at Lanier Technical College. Moving the event outdoors was an option, but would not have been ideal with the August heat and still would not have been as safe as postponement, Coates said.

“We would like to continue to monitor the COVID situation in our community so that we can determine the safest time and hopefully it will be able to happen this fall,” she said. “But we are reluctant to secure a new date until we see how the surge comes and hopefully goes.”

The current wave of COVID-19 cases in Hall County is expected to spike in mid-September, and vaccination rates in Hall County remain low. Department of Health data show 36% of Hall County residents are fully vaccinated and 41% have at least one vaccine dose as of Aug. 9.

Good News Clinics will host a vaccine clinic 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. Pfizer shots will be available to all adults and children ages 12 and up. The clinic is offering $25 VISA gift cards to the first 25 people who show up.

The clinic will also set up a vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 14 at Midtown Villages, 854 Davis St., as part of the Fiesta de Verano, sponsored by the Northeast Georgia Latino Chamber of Commerce.

Unfortunately, some recent vaccination events have seen very low turnout, Coates said, so the results of these after-hours events will help them plan for future events.

“The data is not in favor of wasting any time on vaccinating,” Coates said.

