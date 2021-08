When Ted Lasso was renewed by Apple TV+, the series got an additional two seasons, bringing it to three. At the time, it was said that the series was structured as a three-season story, rather than being an open-ended show, so that star Jason Sudeikis could return home to the United States and not leave his family for big chunks of the year. As the show became one of the best-reviewed and most-watched shows of 2020, though, questions started to arise as to whether a three-seasons-and-out model was really sustainable. Now co-creator Bill Lawrence says he hopes they can produce more than that.