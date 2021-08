Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Earlier this week, the Senate failed to correct its own mistake in the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, a mistake that could bring great harm to innovative financial technology being pioneered in the U.S. While a bipartisan amendment was forged in the final moments, Congress failed to include it in the final text. This is the same Congress that, as one senator noted, knows next to nothing about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.