Senators weigh in on final infrastructure vote

By Gray DC Newsroom
wtvy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed a sweeping national infrastructure plan that exceeds $1 trillion. A bipartisan group of lawmakers negotiated for months with the Biden administration to broker a deal to revamp the country’s roads, bridges, highways, waterways, ports, airports and broadband internet. Members have stayed late in Washington, D.C. despite a planned month-long August recess to push the bill over the finish line.

