Ranking the top 15 Iowa basketball recruiting prospects in the 2023 class

With there's a basketball talent who comes around once a generation in your state like Omaha Biliew, that prospect is going to get lots of attention. That's what happened with Iowa's 2023 class of boys' basketball talent. Biliew, a impossible-to-miss 6-foot-8 forward ranked among the nation's top five players, attracted plenty of headlines, and rightfully so. But, in the process, his presence distracted from the fact that this state's 2023 class is shaping up to rival the historically good 2019 class.