Piqua Community Farmers Market going strong; Market to host cookbook swap

By swildow
miamivalleytoday.com
 10 days ago

PIQUA — The 12th season of the Piqua Community Farmers Market is in full swing with a full supply of vegetables and greens. There are currently five produce vendors at the market, including Burns Green Leaf, Marrs Produce, Domestic Divas, Harry Milby, and Joe Bulcher. Tomatoes, corn, green beans, peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, potatoes, and melons are in plentiful supply. Additionally, Piqua’s own hydroponic grower, Decker’s Indoor Farms, is also at the market each week. The market is held each Thursday afternoon from 3-6 p.m. on High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library. The season will continue through Sept. 30.

