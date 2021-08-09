Piqua Community Farmers Market going strong; Market to host cookbook swap

Winchester Farmers Market is open every Saturday through the end of October from 9:30 to 1:30. SNAP customers are welcome and SNAP purchases will be matched up to $15/purchase/day. HEALTH GUIDELINES Covid restrictions have eased but some guidelines remain in place to provide a safe and friendly experience for all. -The 9:30 to 10:00 period will be prioritized for seniors and other vulnerable individuals. -Masks are optional, but please consider wearing one. -Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to continue wearing masks, in line with CDC and Massachusetts advisories. -Hand sanitizer will be offered on site. -There will be a perimeter around the market with one entrance and one exit. Thirty full- and part-time vendors will be at the market this season. The part-time vendor schedule can be found on the Winchester Farmers Market website and in our weekly newsletters.