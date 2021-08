PLEASANTON (KPIX) — Preliminary autopsy results for Philip Kreycik, the missing Berkeley jogger found dead in a Pleasanton park, do not show any indication of trauma, all but confirming that he succumbed to a medical emergency possibly due to the heat, according to the sheriff’s office. Alameda County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said that, while toxicology results are still pending, the initial findings can rule out some of the theorized causes of death due to physical wounds: no debilitating head injuries, no broken bones, no signs of a mountain lion attack. “None of those apply,” Kelly said. “It looks to us...