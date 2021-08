The Scottish health secretary and his wife have started court proceedings against a nursery in Dundee over alleged racial discrimination.SNP politician Humza Yousaf and his partner Nadia El-Nakla took the step after Little Scholars Day Nursery in Broughty Ferry said it did not have enough space to accommodate their young daughter.They claim that the decision was discriminatory, given that the white child of a friend was later offered a place at the same facility.The Daily Record newspaper tested this notion by sending the nursery bogus enquiries from a white family and a Muslim family. While the former application was accepted,...