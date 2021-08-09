Cancel
Maine State

Report: Here Are The Expected Changes To The Gulf Of Maine By 2050 Due To Rising Temperatures

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gulf of Maine has recently experienced its warmest 5-year period (from 2015–2020) in the instrumental record, according to a new report which draws on the latest research to answer some questions about what climate change will mean for the Gulf of Maine in about 30 years. The paper’s lead author, Andrew Pershing, says the impacts will be varied. Pershing was formerly at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, and is now with Climate Central, and organization of scientists and journalists based in Princeton, New Jersey.

