Oakland, CA

Sheriff's deputy dragged, injured during altercation with suspect in Oakland

ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

A sheriff's deputy was injured during an altercation with a suspect in Oakland Monday morning.

Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff's Department said the deputy was dragged a short distance when he made contact with a suspect wanted on two felony warrants.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday at 90th Avenue and G Street in east Oakland.

The deputy is expected to be okay, Kelly said.

The sheriff's department is still looking for the suspect, who has not been identified.

It's unclear what the suspect's warrants were for.

