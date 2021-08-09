Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah County, UT

Utah reports 2,000+ new COVID cases over the weekend; 9 more deaths

By Jack Helean
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UqHmZ_0bMTBcPM00

The Utah Health Department on Monday reported 2, 018 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths.

Friday: 948

Saturday: 662

Sunday: 403

READ: Nursing student steps in to deliver neighbor's baby

Additionally, 18,877 people have received a vaccine since Friday, the health department reported.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 827 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.3%.

There are 380 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

READ: Family, church host vaccination clinic at COVID-19 victim's funeral

Nine deaths were reported over the weekend:

1. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

2. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

3. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

4. Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

5. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

6. Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

7. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

8. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

9. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Comments / 3

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
County
Utah County, UT
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Utah County, UT
Government
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
Salt Lake County, UT
Health
Utah County, UT
Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Salt#Nursing Student#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Utah StatePosted by
FOX 13 News

Utah man runs every street in Salt Lake City

Many people who run will train for marathons or other notable road races, but Bryant Heath’s running goals are different. Over the last several months, Heath has run down every street in Salt Lake City, Millcreek and most recently South Salt Lake.

Comments / 3

Community Policy