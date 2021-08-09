Cancel
FLORIDA: Hurricane Center Says System Growing Fast, Now 80 Percent Chance

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 3 days ago
National Hurricane Center map as of 2pm on Monday, August 9, 2021.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave being monitored by meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center is growing fast. With just a 50 percent chance of development yesterday, forecasters now say it has an 80 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next day.

The next storm name is Fred.

We remind our readers: the oval you see above is the zone where a storm may form, not necessarily a direction of travel. Of course, the two are directly related so keeping an eye on the red X above is a good idea if you live in South Florida.

Here is the Monday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center:

  1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the area of low pressure
    located about 100 miles east-northeast of Barbados continue to show
    signs of organization. However, recent satellite wind data indicates
    that the system currently lacks a well-defined center.
    Environmental conditions are expected to remain conducive for
    additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form
    later today or tonight while the low moves west-northwestward at 10
    to 15 mph. The disturbance is forecast to move through portions of
    the Lesser Antilles tonight, then move near the Virgin Islands and
    Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and Hispaniola on Wednesday. Tropical storm
    watches or warnings could be required this afternoon with
    shorter-than-normal lead times for portions of the Lesser Antilles,
    the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. In addition, heavy rains and
    flooding are likely for the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and
    Puerto Rico. Interests in those areas should monitor the progress
    of this system.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…high…80 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…high…80 percent.
  1. Showers and thunderstorms in association with an elongated low
    pressure area located several hundred miles east of the Lesser
    Antilles have diminished. Environmental conditions have become
    unfavorable and development of this system is no longer expected.
  • Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
  • Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

The article FLORIDA: Hurricane Center Says System Growing Fast, Now 80 Percent Chance appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

