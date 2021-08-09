Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, TX

Bryan-College Station interstate loop included in approved I-14 expansion

By Joel Leal
Posted by 
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrFxY_0bMTBTPh00

The U.S Senate has unanimously approved an amendment to expand the congressional designation of Interstate 14.

This new corridor will run across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.

Starting from Midland-Odessa, Texas to Augusta, Georgia, this new expansion has received support from all 10 senators along the corridor and every House member whose district is on the I-14 route.

Pending approval from President Biden, this expansion would connect the interstate to multiple military seaports and installations, allowing for more efficient equipment transportation across posts.

Alongside this military utility, the expansion would also serve to increase alternate routes for drivers alongside interstate 10 in relation to vehicular accidents or severe weather.

The final destination plan also includes an interstate loop at Bryan-College Station.

At the time of this publication, no time frame for completion has officially been set.

However, it is projected this project will likely take decades to complete.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”

Comments / 0

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Odessa, TX
Government
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bryan College Station#The U S Senate#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy