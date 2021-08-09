Cancel
Someone could be getting fired for this crazy Chromebook deal

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no doubt that Chromebooks are amazing value for money, especially for students and parents looking for back-to-school laptop deals. For just a fraction of the price of other laptops, they can do all an average user needs from a laptop: Browse the web, do research, edit documents, and consume content. If you’re at all interested in Chromebook deals, this is the perfect time to invest in a new device. Best Buy just took an unbelievable $110 off the price of this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook, dropping the price to just $119 from an original price of $229. Even compared to most other laptop deals, this is an absolute steal – someone should probably be getting fired for it!

www.digitaltrends.com

