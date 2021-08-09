Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather: Severe Storms To Sweep Across The Area

By Robb Ellis
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flkgM_0bMTBBlr00

CHICAGO (CBS) — A line of slow moving storms may develop into severe storms Monday afternoon and sweep across our area into the evening.

A pair of tornado warnings were issued in DeKalb county around 4:30 p.m. At least two possible tornadoes were spotted, including one near Kirkland and another near Monroe Center.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, the line will begin to develop more distinctly between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and likely continue sweeping across the entire viewing area through 9:00-10:00 this evening.

A tornado watch has been issued until 10 p.m.

(Credit: CBS)

The greatest potential for severe storms appears to be between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. An ongoing flooding threat may persist through midnight.

(Credit: CBS)

The line of storms will likely contain gusty winds and a few tornadoes are possible. Because the storms are slow moving, there may be some localized flooding.

(Credit: CBS)

The threat is greater later in the evening between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and farther south (south Chicago to Kankakee to northwest Indiana.

The primary threat includes gusty winds. The secondary threat has tornadoes and flooding.

(Credit: CBS)

There is a possibility of severe thunderstorm warnings by the evening newscasts. A tornado warning or two cannot be ruled out. Flash flood warnings will begin to emerge as the dominate threat. Heavy downpours will occur in a short time.

(Credit: CBS)

It’ll be steamy and stormy through Thursday with another round of strong storms possible on Tuesday night.

And it’ll be slightly cooler but much drier weather by Friday through the weekend.

