Michigan State

Michigan averaging 906 COVID cases a day, adds 2,720 new COVID cases, 8 deaths

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
Michigan has confirmed 913,220 total COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and cases continue to rise.

Additionally, the state is reporting 19,958 total deaths related to COVID-19.

These newly reported figures come as Michigan shifts to reporting coronavirus numbers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

That's up 2,720 new COVID-19 cases and 8 additional deaths since the last report on Friday. Six deaths were reportedly identified during a vital records review.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the state is averaging about 1,321 new COVID cases per day.

