Illinois State

'A lot of our businesses downstate are overlooked by our state...' Small businesses in Illinois can apply for part of $300 million grant

By Staff Report
WTHI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Small businesses in six Illinois counties can apply for $300 million in grant money thanks to a new community program. The Business Navigator Alliance officially launched its Community Navigator Program. The program assists Illinois' small business owners, especially those hit hard during the pandemic. It...

Illinois State
Illinois Government
Illinois Business
#Downstate Illinois#Wthi
