Nashville health orgs, investors help launch remote care management firm
A handful of Nashville names are involved in the formation of a new remote care management company based in New York that focuses on patients with chronic health conditions. Newly launched health tech company Cadence has so far raised $41 million for its launch, including support from Nashville-based Martin Ventures and investor Adam Boehler. The funding round was led by Cambridge, Massachusetts-based General Catalyst Partners and Thrive Capital, with additional capital coming from Chelsea Clinton.www.nashvillepost.com
Comments / 0