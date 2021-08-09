Nashville health orgs, investors help launch remote care management firm

There’s a revolution taking place all around us. We see it in organizations that are transforming to keep up with the changing needs and demands of their customers. We see whole industries being disrupted with the creation of companies like UBER and Lyft for ridesharing, Progressive for new technology in the insurance space, Grubhub for online and mobile food ordering and Facebook, whose mission is “to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together.” Nowhere is disruption more needed than in the Healthcare space.