Newton Board of Education to hold public hearings on millage

COVINGTON — The Newton Board of Education will hold three public hearings on the fiscal year 2022 millage rate in the next two weeks. The three public hearings are set for Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Newton County Board of Education Administrative Offices located at 2109 Newton Drive. The board is expected to set the millage rate following the Aug. 24 public hearing.