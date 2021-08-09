Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton County, GA

Newton Board of Education to hold public hearings on millage

By From staff reports
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago

COVINGTON — The Newton Board of Education will hold three public hearings on the fiscal year 2022 millage rate in the next two weeks. The three public hearings are set for Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Newton County Board of Education Administrative Offices located at 2109 Newton Drive. The board is expected to set the millage rate following the Aug. 24 public hearing.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
County
Newton County, GA
City
Covington, GA
Newton County, GA
Government
Newton County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millage#Tax Revenue#Fiscal Year#The Board Of Education#M O#Boe#Qbe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy