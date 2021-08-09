Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Tropical spoonbill - recorded only once before in CT - spotted twice in recent weeks

By John Moritz
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile scanning a tidal pool near Guilford’s Shell Beach last week, Greg Hanisek caught an unexpected glimpse of something pink with an unusual shaped bill flying nearby. Nestled among several feeding egrets was a Roseate Spoonbill, a native of the Gulf Coast and the lower tropics that is a rare visitor to more northern latitudes. Hanisek’s discovery — along with a flurry of other sightings along the shoreline and farther inland in recent weeks — mark only the second time that a spoonbill has been recorded in Connecticut.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canaan, CT
City
West Haven, CT
City
Guilford, CT
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Tropics#Bird Species#Birds#The Audubon Society#Spoonbill Sightings#The Connecticut Warbler#Uconn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Inside Biden's defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
EnvironmentABC News

How to help those devastated by earthquake in Haiti

After a deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti Saturday morning, destroying hundreds of buildings and homes, the beleaguered country is in need of assistance as a new tropical storm threat approaches. Haiti’s Civil Protection agency announced Sunday that the death toll is at least 1,297 with initial reports that indicate there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy