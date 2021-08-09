Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senators weigh in on final infrastructure vote

By Gray DC Newsroom
1011now.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the U.S. Senate are on track to hold a final vote Tuesday for a sweeping national infrastructure plan that exceeds $1 trillion. A bipartisan group of lawmakers has negotiated for months with the Biden administration to broker a deal to revamp the country’s roads, bridges, highways, waterways, ports, airports and broadband internet. Members have stayed late in Washington, D.C. despite a planned month-long August recess to push the bill over the finish line.

www.1011now.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Gray Dc#The U S Senate#Gray Television#Cnn#The White House#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Pelosi shoots down conservative Dem revolt, saying Congress backs "totality" of Biden’s vision

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over Resolution 755 as the House of Representatives votes on the second article of impeachment of US President Donald Trump at in the House Chamber at the US Capitol Building on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. The U.S. House of Representatives voted to successfully pass two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Early indicators suggest Democrats' House majority is in jeopardy

WASHINGTON — Democrats with proven track records of winning tough districts aren't running for re-election. Republicans are enjoying early fundraising windfalls. And, as Donald Trump and Barack Obama both learned the hard way, midterm elections almost always break against the president's party. The early indicators that showed Democrats poised to...
Washington StateColumbian

In Our View: Infrastructure bill a win for Washington, U.S.

In any $1 trillion spending bill, there is bound to be something for everybody. That amounts, after all, to more than $3,000 per person for the entire United States. And an infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. Senate last week is encouraging for Washington state. There is a seemingly endless array of projects that will receive overdue attention over the next decade. Primary among them is the Interstate 5 Bridge, with a new fund included in the bill likely to provide money for the long-awaited project.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

U.S. House moderates won’t back Dem budget without passage of infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON — Nine moderate U.S. House Democrats including Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia and Jared Golden of Maine are threatening to oppose a budget resolution needed to pass a major social policy package unless a bipartisan infrastructure bill is first signed into law, according to multiple media reports. Opposition from the […] The post U.S. House moderates won’t back Dem budget without passage of infrastructure bill appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate backlog of Biden nominees frustrates White House

The White House is growing increasingly frustrated over the slow pace of Senate confirmations of President Biden ’s nominees. Key positions in Biden’s administration remain unfilled more than seven months into his presidency, with several vacancies threatening to hamper government operations. Republicans have moved to block some of the nominees,...
Congress & CourtsFlorida Star

Senate Passes $1 Infrastructure Bill; Dems Poised to Push Through $3.5 Trillion Budget

The Senate on Tuesday, August 10, passed one of President Joe Biden’s most ambitious pieces of legislation, a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. The bill, which now must pass the House, counts as the largest federal investment in America’s public works system in more than 10 years. According to the Brookings Institution, from 2007 to 2017, total public spending on […]
Congress & CourtsKilleen Daily Herald

Commentary: Ted Cruz is right! Congress needs term limits

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is the lead sponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress. Senators would be limited to two six-year terms and House members to three two-year terms. Although voters in the 1990s supported sweeping term limit legislation that imposed limits on state and local officeholders, the congressional term limits movement stalled in 1995 when the Supreme Court ruled that federal limits require a constitutional amendment.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Democrats running for U.S. Senate united in efforts to maintain party majority in Congress

Democrats vying for the party nomination in the 2022 race to fill one of Pennsylvania’s two U.S. Senate seats are taking campaign efforts across the state — united in their efforts to maintain the party’s narrow majority in Washington. The post Pa. Democrats running for U.S. Senate united in efforts to maintain party majority in Congress appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

World leaders blame Biden, express disappointment with Afghanistan

World leaders are speaking out about their disappointment with the security situation in Afghanistan, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson going so far as to pin the blame on President Joe Biden and the United States. Johnson said it was "fair to say the U.S. decision to pull out has...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Shane BurleyTrump losing the 2020 election has only increased the chance of right-wing violence

There had been some hope that the threat of far-right violence that marked Donald Trump’s presidency would decline after Joe Biden became president and promised to deal with white nationalist groups. Once Biden took office, the thinking went, Trump’s movement would have been proven to be a failure, while Trump himself would no longer have the world’s most powerful bully pulpit. That would deflate the nativist street movement that acted as part of his base.
U.S. Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Rand Paul’s Medical License Revoked?

A post shared on Facebook over 340 times claims Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s medical license was revoked. There is no evidence that Paul had his medical license revoked. The claim appears to stem from a satire article. Fact Check:. Paul graduated from Duke University School of Medicine in 1988,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy