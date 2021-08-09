Senators weigh in on final infrastructure vote

In any $1 trillion spending bill, there is bound to be something for everybody. That amounts, after all, to more than $3,000 per person for the entire United States. And an infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. Senate last week is encouraging for Washington state. There is a seemingly endless array of projects that will receive overdue attention over the next decade. Primary among them is the Interstate 5 Bridge, with a new fund included in the bill likely to provide money for the long-awaited project.