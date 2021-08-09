Lloyd D. Utegg, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, en route to an annual medical checkup in Pittsburgh. He has been a lifelong resident at Polk Center in Polk, Pa., for the past 68 years. During his lifetime he liked to keep busy. Lloyd had a good sense of humor and loved to laugh. He loved to go to the pool swimming, camping, being outdoors, going to fairs, concerts and additional activities with his staff assistance and fellow teammates. He was a very neat and organized person. Lloyd enjoyed working, looking out the windows and watching traffic and people walking near by. He enjoyed attending church services on site, and was always raring to go when a family member was there to take him out for a few hours and who enjoyed every minute and hour spent with Lloyd. He was an avid Steelers fan.