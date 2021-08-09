Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk, PA

Lloyd D. Utegg, 75

thecorryjournal.com
 3 days ago

Lloyd D. Utegg, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, en route to an annual medical checkup in Pittsburgh. He has been a lifelong resident at Polk Center in Polk, Pa., for the past 68 years. During his lifetime he liked to keep busy. Lloyd had a good sense of humor and loved to laugh. He loved to go to the pool swimming, camping, being outdoors, going to fairs, concerts and additional activities with his staff assistance and fellow teammates. He was a very neat and organized person. Lloyd enjoyed working, looking out the windows and watching traffic and people walking near by. He enjoyed attending church services on site, and was always raring to go when a family member was there to take him out for a few hours and who enjoyed every minute and hour spent with Lloyd. He was an avid Steelers fan.

www.thecorryjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polk, PA
City
Columbus, PA
Corry, PA
Obituaries
City
Westfield, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Obituaries
City
Corry, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Steelers#Bracken Funeral Home Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban tighten grip on Afghanistan as all eyes turn to capital Kabul

KABUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on Afghanistan on Friday, seizing the second- and third-biggest cities and raising fears that an assault on the capital Kabul could be just days away. A senior U.S. defence official said there was concern that the Islamist group, in power...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy