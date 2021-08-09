Calling hours - Jackman, Stoffan

Family and friends of Buddington Alan Jackman, 76, are invited to call today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Relevant Church, 100 W. South, St., Corry. A service will immediately follow. Family and friends of Sybil “Sallie” Weiler Stoffan, 88, may call at Abbe Reformed Church, 595 Clymer-Sherman Road, Clymer, N.Y., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the celebration of life service there at noon which will be livestreamed on the Bracken Funeral Home Facebook page at noon. Pastor Thom Daubenspeck and Pastor Les Utegg will officiate.