Gripping Trailer For Hulu Limited Series DOPESICK Starring Michael Keaton
A new trailer has been released for the drama Dopesick, a limited series that dives into the birth of the opioid crisis, when OxyContin came on the scene in the 1990s. The show tells the story based on the non-fiction book by Beth Macy. The series has an all-star cast led by Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever, and Rosario Dawson, as well as guest stars Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman.geektyrant.com
