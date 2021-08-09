Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Review: 'The People We Keep' is a search for family, meaning

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pdY2_0bMT8u7M00
Book Review - The People We Keep

“The People We Keep” by Allison Larkin (Gallery)

“The People We Keep” is not a book to pick up lightly — it will make you fall in love with the characters, it will break your heart, it will make you laugh and cry and feel all the emotions the characters feel through author Allison Larkin's tremendous talent for bringing characters to life.

The heroine, April, is the kind of hard worker who deserves the world but can’t see that she deserves it. A fight with her oft-absent father that becomes physical pushes 16-year-old April to her breaking point. She dreams of performing and decides to leave Little River, the small town where a motorless motorhome served as her home for years.

Ithaca promises a new life. The New York college town opens the doors for April to finally have the kind of deep, meaningful relationships that Little River and her parents left her devoid of. But how long can it last?

“The People We Keep” is about a girl finding her place in the world. It’s about creating a family for yourself when your own family has failed you. It’s about learning to accept the love you never thought you deserved, and it’s worth every gut-wrenching turn along the way.

Interspersed with lyrics, Larkin’s writing is simple yet profound. The novel demands that readers pause to digest it in spite of the urge to keep devouring every word. April is a difficult character to leave behind, but “The People We Keep” gratifies readers with a keenly satisfying ending that feels real and beautiful and worth the tears shed to get there.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

207K+
Followers
98K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ithaca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipsthehinsdalean.com

Stories keep family close through pandemic

Living across the ocean from your family is hard enough. Add a global pandemic, and keeping in touch becomes a real challenge, especially for those who aren't yet old enough to have their own cell phones and social media accounts. Eliana Villone wasn't about to let COVID-19 get between her...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Mission Local

People We Meet: Olive Patton

Olive Patton, age 26, described her day as “interesting.” While she was out of town last week, the shop where she works, Gravel & Gold, at 3266 21st St. on the corner of Lexington, got broken into late at night. One of their windows was damaged. The window was repaired,...
HomelessJSTOR Daily

What Leisure Means for People Who Are Homeless

In the summer, many people take a break from the stress of daily life and enjoy some leisure time. But for some people with extremely stressful lives, it’s impossible to spend a week at the beach or camping in the mountains. So psychology researcher Darrin Hodgetts and social scientist Ottilie Stolte decided to take a look at what people experiencing homelessness do for fun and relaxation.
Daily Californian

Memories we choose to keep

Do you ever worry that you might forget your favorite memories?. I personally don’t worry about this enough. Especially because my overall life mentality is to look forward rather than to reflect upon old memories, I’ve realized that I have let many moments from my past fade away; I’ve allowed them to pass me by when I really should have held them closer.
Moviesharrisondaily.com

Review: ‘CODA’ welcomes us into a family we may never forget

They say silence is golden. It's a silly phrase, really, but it takes on an urgent poignancy for three stunning minutes in Siân Heder’s refreshing, loving and altogether irresistible film about a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Rapid City, SDHuron Daily Tribune

Family, friends keep memory of Ryan McCandless alive

On a night when police officer James Ryan McCandless was supposed to fly home to Midland to see his family and attend a wedding, his life instead ended in a gunfight. Ten years ago, on Aug. 2, 2011, the Midland native was assisting fellow officers with a group of public drinkers that led him being shot to death in Rapid City, South Dakota. While his death came 10 years ago, it still stings for his family and friends today, who continues to commemorate his life and death.
Shelburne, VTvtcng.com

Wake Robin sisters keep it in the family

“We bubbled,” said Holly Crawford. She wasn’t describing how she and her sister Kathy Archer celebrated National Sisters Day Sunday. In fact, the sisters didn’t know the first Sunday in August is National Sisters Day or that such a holiday even exists. For this duo, who both live at Wake...
Fancy Farm, KYPaducah Sun

Keeping the family tradition alive

Fancy Farm is a town firmly planted in tradition, with generation after generation taking up the baton of their ancestors and handing it off to the next generation. The St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic is the town’s most prominent tradition that stretches back more than 140 years, and many today are still working the event as their ancestors had done before them.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Conroe, TXyourconroenews.com

Family searches for necklace belonging to late Conroe teen

After a necklace was lost at a store in town, a Conroe family is hoping a shopper will reunite them with the keepsake linked to the teenage son and brother whose life suddenly ended last summer. “That’s pretty much the last thing we had of him,” said Alma Gonzalez, 22,...
Family Relationshipsmarketplace.org

For this mom, finding a job means reuniting her family

The pandemic has changed the job market, with employers requiring a different set of skills for their businesses. Even as the economy begins to reopen and millions of jobs remain available, a lot of Americans still don’t have the necessary skills. Before 2008, Nandita Godbole and her husband worked as...
Sonoma, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

Six generations keep a winery in the family

Editor’s note: This monthly feature looks at the challenges of running a family business. Gundlach Bundschu Winery started in 1858 as a family business — and six generations on, it still is. Set on 320 acres in Sonoma, 55 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge, its reds, whites and rosés are also available at various restaurants, K&L Wine Merchants and BevMo. It has also become a destination for music and its tasting room. I caught up with Jeff Bundschu, who took over as president in 2001.

Comments / 0

Community Policy