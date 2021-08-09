Cancel
Colorado Rockies: Fan yelled ‘Dinger,’ not racial slur at Lewis Brinson

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Colorado Rockies on Monday said that a fan who initially was thought to have shouted a racial slur during Sunday’s game was actually yelling “Dinger,” the name of the team’s mascot.

Initial reports said the fan yelled the N-word multiple times during Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson’s at bat in the ninth inning.

The team issued a statement after Sunday’s game, saying it was “disgusted at the racial slur” directed at Brinson, who is Black.

However, after an investigation that included talking to the fan in question as well as another fan sitting nearby, the team told several media outlets Monday that he was shouting to get the attention of “Dinger,” the team’s dinosaur mascot.

–Field Level Media

