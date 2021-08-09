Becky Lynch Will Reportedly Attend WWE SummerSlam

WWE fans hoping that Becky Lynch might return to either Raw or SmackDown in time for this year's SummerSlam were hit with some bad news last week when PWInsider reported, "The Man" wasn't in the plans for the annual pay-per-view and likely wouldn't be back until October. The same outlet returned with a new report one week later, this time stating Lynch would be in attendance for the event at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 21, but noted it doesn't confirm she'll have any role in the event. Lynch was present at Money in the Bank last month and was even spotted by fans jogging around the arena, but never actually appeared on the show.