Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Becky Lynch Will Reportedly Attend WWE SummerSlam

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 3 days ago

WWE fans hoping that Becky Lynch might return to either Raw or SmackDown in time for this year's SummerSlam were hit with some bad news last week when PWInsider reported, "The Man" wasn't in the plans for the annual pay-per-view and likely wouldn't be back until October. The same outlet returned with a new report one week later, this time stating Lynch would be in attendance for the event at Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 21, but noted it doesn't confirm she'll have any role in the event. Lynch was present at Money in the Bank last month and was even spotted by fans jogging around the arena, but never actually appeared on the show.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Mickie James
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Lacey Evans
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Royal Rumble#Wwe Summerslam#Combat#Smackdown#Summerslam#Pwinsider#Bank#Raw Women S Champion#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Photo: Hairstylist Shows Off Becky Lynch’s New Hairdo

Becky Lynch is once again sporting her classic long orange wavy hair, after switching up to a more natural blonde and brunette mixed hair color during her time away from WWE. Lynch’s hairstylist took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of The Man, along with the following caption:
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch Surprising Haircut Photo Revealed

Becky Lynch has not competed in a WWE ring in over a year – however, there could be another sign that ‘The Man’ will be coming back sooner rather than later. During Lynch’s extended time off, it was revealed that Lynch went from her trademark red to her natural blond. Did Becky Lynch’s WWE return opponent leak?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte ‘Censored’ At Money In The Bank In Bad Photo

The Queen Charlotte Flair gave ‘The dirtiest finger in the game’ during tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank pay=per-view event. During a match which saw Flair win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against the now former Champion against ‘The Nightmare’ Rhea Ripley, the WWE Universe chanted ‘We Want Becky’ – a nod to Becky Lynch, who has not been on WWE programming since last year after it was annouced she was pregnant. Charlotte Flair recently got in the ring with this top AEW star.
WWEdigitalspy.com

Becky Lynch shows off hair transformation ahead of WWE return

WWE fans have been waiting for the day they can welcome Becky Lynch back to the ring ever since she announced her pregnancy in May 2020. Becky and fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins welcomed daughter Roux in December and it has been reported in recent weeks that her return to the ring is imminent.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Becky Lynch Shows Off New Look

It’s been over a year since fans have seen Becky Lynch make an appearance on WWE programming as the former Raw Women’s Champion relinquished her title the night after the 2020 Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and she has yet to return. Becky has been focused on being a mom,...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch Smackdown Return Match Leaks?

The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been away from the company since last year after she announced her pregnancy. It seems she already has a match lined up upon her return. Bianca Belair wants to face Becky Lynch. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is gearing up...
WWEPWMania

Backstage News On Becky Lynch’s WWE Status

Becky Lynch is still listed as a member of the RAW roster, but it was recently indicated by Fightful that Lynch may be on the SmackDown brand when she is brought back. There had been speculation on WWE bringing Lynch back at Money In the Bank, but that didn’t happen. There was also speculation on Lynch being brought back in time for a match at SummerSlam, but WWE recently announced Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. for SummerSlam, and the blue brand match rumored for SummerSlam is Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.
WWEPWMania

Possible Timeframe For Becky Lynch WWE Return

There’s been a lot of speculation on Becky Lynch returning to WWE this summer to go with the recent return to touring. However, PWInsider now reports that Lynch apparently will not be factored into SummerSlam plans as word going around at last week’s WWE TV tapings was that Lynch won’t be returning until the fall, with October being openly discussed.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch's return is further and further away

Now with Becky Lynch absent from the scene since May 2020, we are all there carving the lines that count the days on the wall as we hope to get closer and closer to her return to WWE. Months and months passed, from about January 2021, to read that Becky will be back soon, perhaps at the Royal Rumble, perhaps at Wrestlemania or perhaps at Money in the Bank, but nothing to do, the redhead is still not seen.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch WWE PPV Return Spoiler Leaks

WWE star Becky Lynch has been away from the company since relinquishing the WWE Raw Women’s title at RAW after Money In The Bank pay-per-view. She had also announced her pregnancy and has not been competing since then. Becky Lynch to be at SummerSlam?. Recent reports from within WWE indicated...
WWEBleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Big E and More

CM Punk remains in the headlines ahead of a potential return to the ring with All Elite Wrestling, and this week's collection of rumors has an update about the training he has been undergoing ahead of his comeback. The Straight Edge Superstar isn't the only performer whose name is on...
WWEComicBook

Latest Update on Becky Lynch's Return to WWE TV

WWE has been back on the road for a few weeks now, and for each episode of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown that passes one question has been growing louder among fans — where is Becky Lynch? "The Man" stepped away from WWE last May after announcing she was pregnant with her first child and welcomed her daughter, Roux, back in December. Since then she's teased popping up at Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 37 and Money in the Bank and posted a number of Instagram photos showing she's remained in incredible shape (a new one from last week even showed her changing back into her trademark bright red hair).
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch's return remains imminent

After so many months without Becky Lynch, her absence is really starting to make itself felt, with a women's division of the WWE that is suffering a bit from layoffs and injuries that have driven some athletes away. The Man is one of the most anticipated women of 2021, in fact when she sent many messages about her possible return, especially during the Royal Rumble of 2021, Wrestlemania 37 and Money In The Bank, she drove everyone crazy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy