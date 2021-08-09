Cancel
Chicago Bears activate three players from COVID-19 list

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Chicago Bears activated linebacker Christian Jones, tackle Elijah Wilkinson and long snapper Patrick Scales from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

All three landed on the list on Aug. 3 along with nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who is the only player remaining on the list for Chicago.

Jones, Wilkinson and Scales are eligible to return to practice Tuesday following the team’s day off on Monday.

Chicago Bears schedule and 2021 season predictions

Jones, 30, had 57 tackles in 16 games (13 starts) in his third season with the Detroit Lions in 2020. He played his first four NFL seasons with the Bears from 2014-17.

Wilkinson, 26, started 26 of his 45 games with the Denver Broncos from 2017-20. He signed a one-year deal with Chicago in March.

Scales, 33, is entering his sixth season as the Bears’ long snapper. He played two games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 before joining Chicago in 2015.

Dolphins vs Bears: Week 1 NFL preseason preview

–Field Level Media

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

