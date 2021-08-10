City of Lackawanna: Natural gas leak caused Bedford Avenue house explosion

Nearly three weeks after a house exploded in Erie County, the City of Lackawanna says the Erie County Sheriff's Office has completed its investigation into the incident.

According to City of Lackawanna Mayor Annette Iafallo, the explosion at 91 Bedford Avenue was caused by a natural gas leak in the basement of the house. It's still unclear at this time what ignited the explosion.

The explosion happened in the morning of July 20, killing 92-year-old Irene Sanok, and causing damage to other houses in the neighborhood. Iafallo says an emergency demolition order has been issued for one of the neighboring homes, while a structural evaluation is ongoing for another residence.

Iafallo released a statement saying in part, "We continue to offer thoughts and prayers for the Sanok family during this very difficult time, as well as those families residing nearby who were displaced from their homes."

Iafallo also thanked the Lackawanna Fire and police departments, as well as the Erie County Sheriff's Office and the Lackawanna Department of Public Works.

National Fuel also released a statement Monday reading in part:

"Testing of the main and service lines on Bedford Avenue as well as soil and atmospheric evaluation showed nothing unusual and no evidence of system malfunction or leaking natural gas. This testing was done under the observation of the New York State Department of Public Service. National Fuel is responsible for the maintenance and operation of the main lines and the service lines up to the house’s meter. The house lines and connections to natural gas equipment and appliances within the home are the responsibility of each customer therefore we are unable to comment on the customer’s piping or equipment."

