Shot for Shot: Pixel 5’s awful zoom performance is why I’m excited for the Pixel 6 Pro

By Ben Schoon
9to5Google
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle made a big splash in 2016 with its original Pixel, not necessarily in terms of sales, but in terms of showing what a smartphone camera could really be capable of. The company has held up its camera prowess for the most part in the time since, but some areas have fallen behind the competition. Zoom is perhaps the biggest area the Pixel 5 falls behind, and it’s why I’m crazy excited to get my hands on a Pixel 6 Pro.

