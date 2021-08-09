Cancel
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Partners With Walgreens During Two-Day Chicago Pop-Up Health Events

By Black Enterprise
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® (AKA) traveled to the South Side of Chicago, the home of the organization’s Corporate Office, for a two-day health event in July filled with COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, mammograms, HIV testing, and a blood drive. The events also served as the official kickoff to the...

ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

