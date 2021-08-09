Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers: Draft Value Targets Who Will Outperform ADP Expectations

By Kyle Wood
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8f9Z_0bMT7sAr00

David Montgomery headlines a list of fantasy football running back sleepers that can set up your team for success

The run on first-round running backs puts fantasy players with late first-round picks in a bind. If you take Davante Adams, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, or Stefon Diggs — all great players — late in the first round, the next time your pick comes around, you could be picking from the scraps to fill out your running back spots or worse, find yourself in the RB dead zone .

If you don’t get an elite running back in the top half of the first round, consider chasing value and volume by spending a later pick on one of these players. And even if you do use your early picks on top-level talent at the position, these are all viable flex options.

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlTXn_0bMT7sAr00

Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery went on a tear after Chicago's Week 11 bye week last season to finish as the RB4. He was the overall RB1 during that Week 12-17 stretch and recorded three 100-yard games. He was dominating defenses, but Montgomery's  average draft position (ADP) doesn't reflect that the last time we saw him on the field,

Jonathan Taylor went on a similar run late in the season, and his ADP soared into the first round. Montgomery’s ADP didn’t rise in the same way Taylor’s did. Getting Montgomery as your RB2 late in the third round is a great value.

Montgomery finished fourth in the NFL in carries (254) and tied for fifth among running backs in receptions (54). That volume should still be there. Pass-catching back Tarik Cohen (ACL) is not yet healthy, which could allow Montgomery to continue to see an expanded role in the passing game. Montgomery doubled his receptions from 2019 to 2020, with Cohen largely sidelined. Chicago’s offense should take off whenever Justin Fields takes over for Andy Dalton. Even if Fields steals a few goal-line carries and takes carries from Montgomery, there should be more first downs and touchdowns to go around in a Fields-led offense.

Mike Davis, Atlanta Falcons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yopdc_0bMT7sAr00

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Remember when Mike Davis was 80% of Christian McCaffrey and finished as an RB1? Apparently, not many people do — his current ADP is RB22. Davis is the unquestioned No. 1 back in an offense that projects to be very good and will be led by the offensive coordinator who oversaw Derrick Henry's 2,000-yard season. Davis is no Henry, but he can catch passes. He had the fourth-most receptions among running backs in 2020 (59) on a bottom-10 Panthers offense.

Davis gets a huge upgrade in Atlanta by going from Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback to Matt Ryan. And the Falcons get an upgrade at running back with Davis replacing the ghost of Todd Gurley, who still finished as an RB3 and was a viable fantasy starter from Weeks 1-9, averaging a touchdown per game. There’s no competition behind Davis on the depth chart; the Falcons leading returning rusher is Ryan with 29 yards. It’s Davis’ job to lose.

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZurlR_0bMT7sAr00

As the RB2 on his own team in 2020, Chase Edmonds finished just outside RB2 range and was barely outscored by Miles Sanders and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Edmonds' touches should increase exponentially this season with Kenyan Drake in Las Vegas, and he's being drafted well after Sanders and Helaire in drafts. That's not to say he should go above them or that there's no competition in Arizona — the Cardinals brought in James Conner, and Kyler Murray can create with his legs — but the potential for a big year from Edmonds is certainly there.

Edmonds was a more efficient rusher and pass catcher than Drake last season. He finished seventh among running backs in receptions (53), and his receiving volume should increase if he's on the field more often, as is expected. But the real boost Edmonds could see is in the run game. Drake ate up 50% of the team's carries, while Edmonds saw just a 20% share. Similarly, the rushing touchdown split favored Drake 10-1. Conner and Edmonds will be sharing rushing volume, but that split should be closer to 50-50 than it was with Drake. Arizona, for its pace, is a good offense to invest in, and Edmonds is a much cheaper investment than Murray or Deandre Hopkins.

Damien Harris, New England Patriots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4EOi_0bMT7sAr00

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Damien Harris asserted himself as the Patriots RB1 in only 10 games a season ago. In the first game of his career with significant volume, he rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries against the Chiefs. That was one of three games Harris reached 100 yards on the ground of the 10 he played and the only one without Cam Newton at quarterback.

The case against Harris is two-fold and obvious: his receiving floor is zero — he had seven targets last season — and Newton stands to poach any potential rushing scores that would come Harris' way. In the nine games Harris and Newton played together, Newton had seven rushing touchdowns to Harris' two. The pitch for Harris, though, is that he projects to be the lead back on a much-improved offense. With actual weapons to throw to (receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith), Newton won't have to take off and run as often as he did in 2020.

Harris is also a highly efficient runner. His 5.0 yards per carry matched that of Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara. Even without increased usage, his 69.1 yards per game average would have put him well over 1,000 rushing yards. Given the chance, he’ll clear that mark easily in 2020 and at a low cost for you in the eighth round.

More Fantasy Football :

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football#Rb#Panthers#Arizona Cardinals#Kenyan#Patriots#Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLfantasypros.com

Overvalued Running Backs Based on ADP (2021 Fantasy Football)

Fantasy football drafts are happening at a torrid pace at this time of year as the regular season is finally in sight. Using the ADP (average draft position) of players is a common strategy for people who want to get a leg up on their competition. When looking at the ADP of players, you shouldn’t use it as an end-all or be-all for who you choose to select. Instead, it should be utilized as a tool where you can get a sense of where other people are valuing players, and it’s up to you to determine whether or not they are being overvalued/undervalued. Before you dive into more season-long drafts, there are a few running backs that I believe are being overvalued based on their current ADP.
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Blunt Reaction To Mac Jones’ Patriots Debut

On Thursday night, the preseason opener gave New England Patriots fans their first opportunity to see rookie quarterback Mac Jones in action – and he shined. The former No. 15 overall pick in this year’s first round, is still fighting with Cam Newton for the starting quarterback job. Newton got the first crack at it, but the offense struggled to move the ball.
NFLCBS Sports

Mike Davis Fantasy Football 2021: ADP updates, mock draft tracker and more to know about Falcons RB

Mike Davis was one of the biggest waiver wire saviors of the 2020 Fantasy Football season after Christian McCaffrey spent the vast majority of the season on the shelf. Those savvy enough to scoop up Davis were treated to borderline RB1 production. Now, joining the Atlanta Falcons, Fantasy managers will have to ask themselves if they want to wager on a 28-year-old running back breaking out and continuing in that trajectory on an Atlanta team that has failed to produce consistent production from one back for a long time now.
NFLpff.com

Best 2021 fantasy football ADP values on every NFL team

Every fantasy football draft offers players who are expected to outperform their average draft position (ADP). Roles, usage rates and opportunities within a particular system play a large part in determining which players present value compared to their counterparts at their respective positions. Editor's Note: PFF's 2021 Fantasy Football Draft...
NFLfantasypros.com

11 Best Value Picks Based on ADP (Fantasy Football)

With the preseason beginning on Thursday, fantasy managers have already begun drafting in droves. Thanks to them, you have all sorts of data at your fingertips showing where each player is typically taken. Despite all the information every fake football GM has available to them, the public still collectively undervalues certain players every August. Finding these guys is the key to winning your draft. It’s hard to gain an edge and identify underrated athletes when everyone has access to all the same info you do. But fear not! Our featured pundits are here to guide you by sharing their thoughts on which players offer the most value at their current half-PPR average draft position (ADP).
NFLSports Illustrated

Titans at Falcons Preview: Roster Battles

Friday night marks Arthur Smith's head coaching debut for the Atlanta Falcons. The rookie boss has had an excellent preseason in the sense that he's been open and forthcoming in his press conferences, and he's been universally praised by veterans and rookies alike for his transparency and energy. Tonight, in...
NFLchatsports.com

Are the Steelers About to Release a Three-Headed Monster?

Once seen as a position that lacked a lot of depth, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Outside Linebacker spot suddenly may not be such a problem. T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith seemed to be the only two “sure things” considering they had a rookie (Quincy Roche) and well-traveled backup(Cassius Marsh) in reserve. That was before Melvin Ingram showed up.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Trade For Pro Bowl Linebacker

On Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a bold move before the 2021 officially kicks off – trading for a veteran linebacker. According to multiple reports, the Steelers traded for former Pro Bowl linebacker Joe Schobert. The Jacksonville Jaguars handed Schobert a five-year, $53.75 million contract before the 2020 season kicked off.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Broncos RB Reportedly Carted Off Field With Injury

The Denver Broncos were dealt a tough blow at training camp on Thursday afternoon as one of their top-three running backs went down with an apparent injury at practice, rendering his status unknown just two days before the team’s preseason opener. According to Mike Klis of 9News, former Minnesota Vikings...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers RB situation following Hall of Fame Game

There’s good news and bad news on the Pittsburgh Steelers running back front. According to reporters tweeting live from Steelers training camp, Benny Snell is back at practice. Though he didn’t state specifics of the injury, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a post-practice press conference last week that...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Situation

A heated on-air moment between FOX Sports 1’s Jenny Taft and Skip Bayless has gone viral on social media this afternoon. Taft and Bayless batted heads over the latter’s comment on Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. “I’m not taking a shot at him with this, but he’s a little...
NFLDetroit News

Thursday's NFL: Jags' Urban Meyer noncommittal on starting QB for preseason opener

Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer insists he still has an open competition at quarterback. Meyer declined Thursday to identify a starter for the team’s preseason opener against Cleveland on Saturday night, a puzzling decision for anyone who has watched Trevor Lawrence outperform Gardner Minshew daily in training camp.
NFLYardbarker

Texans Release First Depth Chart: Deshaun Among Surprises?

RB - Mark Ingram, David Johnson, Dontrell Hilliard, Scottie Phillips. RB - Phillip Lindsay, Rex Burkhead, Buddy Howell, Paul Quessenberry (FB) WR - Brandin Cooks, Anthony Miller, Alex Erickson, Andre Roberts, Isaiah Coulter, Nico Collins (R) WR - Chris Conley, Keke Coutee, Chris Moore, Taywan Taylor, Jordan Veasy, Damon Hazelton...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Najee Harris' preseason game against Eagles draws concern across social media

Najee Harris runs just about as hard as anyone in football. The physical back from the University of Alabama was a workhorse throughout his college career with 638 rushing attempts. Of course, Harris is a complete back — he can run, catch and block, but he usually sets social media on fire with his hurdling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy