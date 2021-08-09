Cancel
Public Safety

Hackers reportedly threaten to leak data from Gigabyte ransomware attack

By Mitchell Clark
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGigabyte has been the victim of a cyberattack, which was reportedly the work of a ransomware outfit called RansomEXX. According to The Record, the attack didn’t have an impact on any of the company’s production systems, but it did affect some internal servers. Currently, some parts of Gigabyte’s website, including its support section, are down, giving customers issues when trying to access warranty repair information and updates. The hackers who claim to have carried out the attack are reportedly threatening to release data from the company, including confidential documents from Intel, AMD, and American Megatrends.

Related
Public SafetyCNN

Another big company hit by a ransomware attack

(CNN Business) — Accenture, the global consulting firm, has been hit by the LockBit ransomware gang, according to the cybercriminal group's website. Accenture (ACN)'s encrypted files will be published by the group on the dark web on Wednesday unless the company pays the ransom, LockBit claimed, according to screenshots of the website reviewed by CNN Business and Emsisoft, a cybersecurity firm.
POTUSThe Guardian

Tech firm hit by giant ransomware hack gets key to unlock victims’ data

The software company at the center of a huge ransomware attack this month has obtained a universal key to unlock files of the hundreds of businesses and public organizations crippled by the hack. Nineteen days after the initial attack over the Fourth of July weekend, the Florida-based IT management provider,...
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Hackers have found yet another way to attack Kubernetes clusters

Cybersecurity researchers have detailed a new attack vector that drops cryptomining malware in Kubernetes clusters by exploiting misconfigured Argo Workflows instances. Argo Workflows is an open source workflow engine for Kubernetes that simplifies the process of orchestrating parallel jobs on Kubernetes clusters. Researchers from Intezer found hundreds of Argo Workflows...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Tuya may be the China threat that beats Russia's ransomware attacks

In May, Americans lined up at gas stations for days because of a Russian ransomware attack. Recently, a similar Russia-sourced attack struck a large group of companies via software used by IT departments to manage remote computers. But those attacks are about money, not about power or information, and a little-known Chinese technology company, Tuya, is on the verge of being able to blow Russian hackers away.
Public Safetymakeuseof.com

Did REvil Ransomware Really Cause a Meat Shortage?

Ransomware first started causing problems in 1989. Up until relatively recently, however, it wasn't a particularly sophisticated threat. Attackers would send out large batches of malware and the next victim would be whoever was careless enough to download it. But this has all changed. Victims are no longer chosen at...
Public SafetyNews Slashdot

Motherboard Vendor GIGABYTE Hit By RansomExx Ransomware Gang

If you do business on the Internet these orgs need to learn security is required, that means hiring knowledgeable people and implement what they suggest. All to often when some security suggestion is turned on, if a high level executive does not like it because it makes them have to do something, it is disabled. I have seen this often many times.
Computerscybersecdn.com

Computer hardware giant GIGABYTE hit by RansomEXX ransomware

Taiwanese motherboard maker has been hit by the RansomEXX ransomware gang, who threaten to publish 112GB of stolen data unless a ransom is paid. Gigabyte is best known for its motherboards but also manufactures other computer components and hardware, such as graphics cards, data center servers, laptops, and monitors. The...
Energy Industrybleepingcomputer.com

Energy group ERG reports minor disruptions after ransomware attack

Italian energy company ERG reports "only a few minor disruptions" affecting its information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure following a ransomware attack on its systems. While the Italian renewable energy group only reffered to the incident as a hacker attack, La Repubblica reported that the attack was coordinated by the...
Public Safetyrealtytimes.com

Ransomware Attacks: No Longer a Matter of “If,” but “When”

COVID-19 was certainly not the only virus to sweep both the nation and the world in the past year. Virtual viruses descended on a few major industries, generating a level of panic that created shortages of gas and beef while spreading misinformation like wildfire. In a world where digital exponential...
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

Angry Conti ransomware affiliate leaks gang's attack playbook

A disgruntled Conti affiliate has leaked the gang's training material when conducting attacks, including information about one of the ransomware's operators. The Conti Ransomware operation is run as a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS), where the core team manages the malware and Tor sites, while recruited affiliates perform network breaches and encrypt devices.
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

Gigabyte ransomware attack includes Intel, AMD confidential documents

Given how the world today revolves around data and digital files, it shouldn’t be a surprise how ransomware has become the most dangerous and also most rampant form of malware in recent years. From individual users to large corporations, anyone and everyone can be a victim, with larger entities promising the biggest potential profits. That could be the case with Taiwan-based computer hardware manufacturer Gigabyte, whose latest cyberattack incident puts other tech giants also at risk.
Computersgamepressure.com

Gigabyte Hacked; 112 GB of Documents From AMD and Intel in the Hands of Attackers

Gigabyte, a leading manufacturer of motherboards and graphics cards, was attacked by hackers and became a victim of a ransomware attack. The criminals are threatening to publish more than 112GB of the company's confidential files, which include sensitive technical documents from AMD and Intel, among others. Taiwanese Gigabyte is one...
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Kaseya VSA Ransomware Attack: A Bombshell Supply-Chain Hit

During the weekend of July 4th, 2021, Kaseya VSA and multiple managed service providers (MSPs) were brutally hit by a supply-chain ransomware attack. Kaseya provides technology that helps other companies manage their information technology, essentially, the digital backbone of their operations. Kaseya sells its technology to third-party service providers, which outsource IT for other companies.

