Please join us in wishing a very happy birthday to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Mishael Morgan’s son, Niam! “I can’t believe he’s six,” the actress marveled on Instagram, sharing a series of snaps she took of her boy enjoying the beach. “Happy Birthday to the little man who brings so much joy and laughter into my life. His smile is infectious, his soul is so bright, and his heart makes mine explode. It is a privilege just to know you, Niam, and the greatest honor to call you my son.”