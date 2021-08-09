Report: MLB, Barstool Sports in Talks for Broadcast Deal

MLB and Barstool Sports have reportedly had significant talks about having national midweek games broadcasted on the site's platforms.

MLB and Barstool Sports have had significant talks about having national midweek games broadcasted on the site's platforms, according to the New York Post 's Andrew Marchand.

According to the Post , MLB and Barstool could launch a broadcast with a focus on in-game gambling. Per the Post , discussions started recently and while not a certainty, they have picked up steam.

Last week, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy alluded to talks with one of the four major sports networks to air games but did not specify which.

“Do you know we’re talking with major leagues? When I say major leagues, like the four major sports," Portnoy said. "Ever since we announced the Arizona Bowl, major leagues are like, ‘We can give you the rights. We can give you the rights to call one of the major four leagues games.’ Not gonna say which one. We’re looking at it.”

Both MLB and Barstool declined to comment on the Post 's reporting.

MLB currently has broadcast deals with ESPN, Turner and Fox. It also streams some midweek national games on YouTube.

