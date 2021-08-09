Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Suicide Squad (2021) Review

By Lindsay Traves
cgmagonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy its very nature, the characters of the Suicide Squad were meant to upend the usual superhero cliché. These aren’t the good guys, they’re “the worst of the worst,” forced to fight on the right team in exchange for their freedom. They’ve always danced the impossible line between anti-heroes and villains and are deployed often as a way to lampoon the people in charge. James Gunn’s take on these characters, The Suicide Squad, reads more as a prank on the audience than a coherent satire of superhero culture itself.

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
David Dastmalchian
Person
Jai Courtney
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
David Ayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Cgi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesEW.com

Joel Kinnaman says The Suicide Squad is better than Suicide Squad because it's 'the film we set out to do'

Over the past year, filmmaker David Ayer has campaigned for Warner Bros. to release his cut of 2016's Suicide Squad, the superhero movie which was maligned by critics when it was released in a version, Ayer insists, far removed from his vision for the project. "It's frustrating because I made a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn't supposed to be," Ayer told EW's Derek Lawrence in March. "I made an amazing movie. It's an amazing movie, it just scared the s--- out of the executives."
MoviesNME

James Gunn reveals the one ‘Suicide Squad’ character he couldn’t kill off

James Gunn has opened up about the one Suicide Squad character that he couldn’t bring himself to kill off in his latest film. While Gunn kills off several characters in the opening scene of his latest film, The Suicide Squad, he revealed to Variety that there was one character he couldn’t bring himself to kill, even though it was in his original plan to do so.
MoviesMovieWeb

The DC Comics Villain Cameo Audiences Missed in The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad made a splash when it premiered this past weekend in theaters and on HBO Max. While it didn't amaze at the box office for a myriad of reasons, critics and audiences both really loved this latest film from James Gunn. One main reason is the hilarious and bizarre characters Gunn chose for this film. Many got more time than others and some just appeared in the background, including several cameos audiences may have missed.
MoviesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

‘The Suicide Squad’ Review: The Fun Ride Everyone Wanted the First ‘Squad’ to Be

The first Suicide Squad made almost $750 million in theaters, but good luck finding anyone who enjoyed it. The film’s success was due in large part to a highly effective marketing campaign that made it look like a dynamic superhero satire instead of the grim slog it actually was. The ads were almost too effective, as Warner Bros. reportedly grew worried the film “didn’t deliver on the fun, edgy tone promised” by the teaser, and hired the editors who’d cut that trailer to produce their own version of the movie. The finished product was a choppy, confusing mess; too silly to be a serious contemplation of comic book archetypes and too dark and depressing to work as a spoof.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why David Ayer’s Suicide Squad Should Still Be Released After James Gunn’s Version

DC fans are coming off an incredible weekend catching up and geeking out about James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, an instant fan-favorite among Warner Bros’ comic book franchise despite its bummer box office. And yes, the latest Suicide Squad film is more focused, more fun and one of the best DCEU offerings we’ve ever seen. Now with all that being said, David Ayer’s director’s cut of 2016's Suicide Squad absolutely still needs to be released.
MoviesComicBook

ComicBook Nation: The Suicide Squad Review & Spoilers Discussion

In this episode of ComicBook Nation Podcast we review James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and talk SPOILERS; Preview DC’s Titans Season 3, Marvel's What If...?, and get the latest news on Spider-Man: No Way Home, Stranger Things, The Witcher - and more!. There are several additional ways you can subscribe...
MoviesMovieWeb

James Gunn Has More Plans for DC's Villain-Verse

Even though American film director James Gunn spent a month prior to the release of The Suicide Squad telling fans not to get too attached to any of the characters, it seems like the director himself is a bit more attached to their future than anyone realized. With Gunn already helming the Peacemaker spin-off series for HBO Max, he has hinted that it is very likely not his last date with the Task Force X members.
Combat Sportsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Review The Suicide Squad: The Glorious Emancipation of James Gunn

These are some initial comments left by the premiere of The Suicide Squad. The film, released recently, took the work of its director, James Gunn, to the skies. Mission accomplished! James Gunn he understood very well what that phrase means. The director conveyed the idea of ​​duty accomplished, but not only because he has achieved it, but because the plot of The Suicide Squad He tried to show that: how a mission is completed… And in what way!
WWEewrestlingnews.com

John Cena & Miro Embrace During “Suicide Squad” Premiere (VIDEO)

During the premiere for HBO Max’s “The Suicide Squad” (starring WWE Superstar John Cena), Cena and AEW Superstar Miro (formerly WWE’s Rusev) had a nice little embrace on the red carpet and apparently patched things up as Cena appeared in his “Peacemaker” outfit from the film. As you may recall,...
MoviesFlick Filosopher

The Suicide Squad movie review: primrose psychopaths (#HBOMax)

I hated 2016’s Suicide Squad… and I love this brand-spankin’-new The Suicide Squad. These two movies side by side are an excellent illustration of that brilliant thing that the great critic Roger Ebert once said: “It’s not what a movie is about, it’s how it’s about it.”. Like the 2016...
TV Seriescgmagonline.com

Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two Review

So, it finally arrived, for those of us who’ve been glancing at our calendars—the long-awaited conclusion to the highly anticipated animated adaptation Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two. As pages float away from our agendas, here is the conclusion and the solution to the identity of The Holiday Killer. Jeph...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Margot Robbie lost creative control of Harley Quinn

Actress Margot Robbie has played Harley Quinn 3 times and has not been able to contribute much to the character in the movie Suicide Squad. In 2016 the film was released Suicide Squad of David Yesterday, the result did not quite enthuse the fans, but it turned Margot Robbie into one of the biggest stars in Hollywood thanks to his portrayal of Harley Quinn. Then we saw her again in Birds of prey (2020), film that did not triumph at the box office and now has just released The Suicide Squad of James Gunn, where we can see his third participation with the crazy villain, but this film is not getting very high collection numbers either.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

James Gunn reveals Love Island-themed gift Margot Robbie gave him

James Gunn has revealed that he and Margot Robbie are both fans of Love Island. Robbie stars in Gunn’s TheSuicide Squad, which was released last week (6 August) in cinemas. The film, a loose sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, focuses on a team of DC Comics supervillains, including Harley Quinn (Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena) and Bloodsport (Idris Elba).

Comments / 0

Community Policy