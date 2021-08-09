The Suicide Squad (2021) Review
By its very nature, the characters of the Suicide Squad were meant to upend the usual superhero cliché. These aren’t the good guys, they’re “the worst of the worst,” forced to fight on the right team in exchange for their freedom. They’ve always danced the impossible line between anti-heroes and villains and are deployed often as a way to lampoon the people in charge. James Gunn’s take on these characters, The Suicide Squad, reads more as a prank on the audience than a coherent satire of superhero culture itself.www.cgmagonline.com
Comments / 0