The Suicide Squad (2021) Review

Actress Margot Robbie has played Harley Quinn 3 times and has not been able to contribute much to the character in the movie Suicide Squad. In 2016 the film was released Suicide Squad of David Yesterday, the result did not quite enthuse the fans, but it turned Margot Robbie into one of the biggest stars in Hollywood thanks to his portrayal of Harley Quinn. Then we saw her again in Birds of prey (2020), film that did not triumph at the box office and now has just released The Suicide Squad of James Gunn, where we can see his third participation with the crazy villain, but this film is not getting very high collection numbers either.