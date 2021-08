US gymnast Suni Lee has put her imperfect performance on the uneven bars down to being distracted by social media.A break-out star at the Tokyo Olympics, Ms Lee won gold in the individual all-around and silver in the team all-around at this year’s games. Her achievements made history, as she became the first Asian American woman to win gold in the Olympics’ all-around competition.The 18-year-old also took bronze for the uneven bars, but despite her success, told reporters she had been disappointed not to do better, explaining that she considered the bars to be “my thing.”Ms Lee was the...