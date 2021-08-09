Topps Partners With Bundesliga for NFT Release of 2020-21 Season
German professional soccer league, Fußball-Bundesliga, has joined in a partnership with The Topps Company to debut a new non-fungible token (NFT) collection. Bundesliga is celebrating the 2020-2021 season with the release of the league’s first NFT collection. According to a press release from trading card company Topps, the collection will be exclusive to ToppsNFT.com in collaboration with Ava Labs and powered by the Avalanche blockchain platform. Avalanche serves as a quick and cheap public blockchain that has been dubbed as an eco-friendly option. The Topps NFT platform offer uses a centralized place to buy sell and trade their NFTs from licensed Topps properties.beincrypto.com
Comments / 0