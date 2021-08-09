Topps Partners With Bundesliga for NFT Release of 2020-21 Season

It's almost time for the new Bundesliga season to get going, as Germany's top football clubs compete to top the table and take home the trophy. Bayern Munich, who sealed the 2020/21 title with three games to spare, have now won the Bundesliga nine seasons in a row, and its their thirtieth title since the league was founded. Can anyone break their winning streak, or will they make it ten in a row with new head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who joins from RB Leipzig?