BravoCon Postponed to 2022 Amid COVID Concerns

Bravo is postponing its fan fest BravoCon to 2022, amid a staggering rise in nationwide COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, the network shared its disappointment about canceling the 2021 convention. In 2020, BravoCon was also canceled, as all live events were shut down during the global pandemic.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing BravoCon 2021 until next year,” reads a network statement. “We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year’s event, but health and safety are our top priorities. We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 together.”

BravoCon’s cancellation comes as the delta variant is sweeping the globe, causing a major uptick in coronavirus cases, prompting the CDC to issue new guidelines with protocols seemingly changing day by day. Currently, the CDC is recommending that even vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors — that would directly impact BravoCon, which was set to be held in an indoor convention center in New York City this October.

Although the 2020 convention was canceled amid the pandemic, with vaccinations widely available and cases down earlier this summer, Bravo announced in mid-May that it planned to bring back the in-person event.

Just as festivals and award season seem to be picking up again, it’s likely many other major events will have to revise in-person plans, and possibly go back to virtual events.

Major entertainment companies have also pushed back their return-to-work plans. Early last week, Sony Pictures Entertainment became the first major studio to officially inform employees that their in-office return would be postponed by a month. Many other networks, studios and agencies are expected to follow, as companies are currently mulling their plans.

As production in L.A. was hitting pre-pandemic numbers, signaling a positive turn for the business, many Hollywood productions around the world have been shut down. Shows like Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” HBO’s “Westworld,” FX’s “American Horror Story” and Hulu’s “Woke” have all recently been suspended due to positive COVID-19 cases on set.

Companies like Netflix and Disney are all requiring their employees to be vaccinated. CNN, which has delayed its company-wide office return to mid-October, fired three employees last week, who came to work unvaccinated. Chief Jeff Zucker told staff in a memo that vaccines are mandatory and masks are required in the office or out in the field.

As for BravoCon, the mega fan convention was set to be held in New York City from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17.

BravoCon began in 2019 and was a smash hit, selling out tickets and attracting nearly 10,000 attendees to celebrate their favorite Bravolebrities, with more than 90 network stars from shows like “Real Housewives,” “Top Chef,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Southern Charm,” “Million Dollar Listing” and “Below Deck” appearing at the inaugural event. Andy Cohen also filmed “Watch What Happens Live” from the convention, with 75 Bravolebrities on stage.

Many “Real Housewives” stars have recently been making tabloid news for their views and commentary on vaccinations.

Former “Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson’s fiancé, Steve Lodge — the Republican candidate who is running in the upcoming California recall election — called out Lisa Vanderpump after her TomTom Restaurant & Bar in West Hollywood announced requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test result, in order to dine at the establishment. (While vaccinated people can spread the novel coronavirus, recent CDC data shows that more than 97% of individuals who are hospitalized with the virus are unvaccinated.)

Last week, “Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp said her husband had severe COVID symptoms and “has since realized what a big mistake that was” not to get vaccinated. Perhaps most notably, Kelly Dodd, who will not be returning to “RHOC,” has made many controversial statements about coronavirus, resulting in a televised feud between her and Cohen, regarding her standpoint on wearing masks.

On Monday, when Bravo announced that BravoCon would be canceled this year, Cohen tweeted : “The plans were incredible, ambitious, and would’ve made all very happy…and now we must wait until 2022!!! Be safe everyone.”