It feels a bit trite to open this piece by saying that for the second straight day the Cubs came from behind only to lose in the end. I suppose the effect was more or less identical. But Thursday’s comeback pales in magnitude compared to Friday’s. The Thursday comeback was against a Rockies team that, though very good at home, is playing out the string. To be fair, the general formula for a team playing out the stream looks something like play hard early and see what happens. If you grab a lead, you try like hell to bring it home. If you fall behind early, you often seem to start considering what your dinner plans are. Particularly for a mostly veteran team like the Rockies.