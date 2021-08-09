Cancel
Falls County, TX

15-year-old killed in hit, killed during early morning run

By BriShon Mitchell
KCEN
 3 days ago
Correction: An earlier version of this story said this was a hit-and-run.

The Falls County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed by an SUV Monday morning while running in the town of Travis.

The boy was struck by a GMC Acadia going east at FM 431 and CR 343 near Rosebud-Lott High School, the sheriff's office said.

Coaches from the school tried to resuscitate the teen but were unsuccessful.

The teen's family was notified but his identity was not released.

The Texas Department of Public safety was handling the investigation. A spokesman said the driver of the SUV stopped and was cooperating.

This story is still developing.

