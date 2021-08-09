Cancel
The personal reason Elton John was thrilled about this year’s Olympics

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElton John was super-happy about this year's just-concluded Olympics -- and it's not just because he likes to watch sports. Among the Rocket Man's business interests is a sports management firm he co-founded called Rocket Sports Management. Turns out several of the firm's clients did quite well in Tokyo, scooping up medals left and right.

