Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The COVID Cruise Ship Saga Is Really Not Going Well for Ron DeSantis

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attempts to ban vaccine passports have been a sinking ship for awhile, and now they’ve finally hit rock bottom. On Sunday, a federal judge ruled that Norwegian Cruise Lines, which ports in Miami,...

www.vice.com

Comments / 33

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Cruise Line#Norwegian Cruise Lines#Ap#Cdc#Covid#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
AL.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Biden: I don’t want to hear ‘blip about COVID from you’ until border secured

Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at President Joe Biden a day after Biden told the Republican governor to “get out of the way” of mask mandates. During a stop in Panama City on Wednesday, DeSantis accused Biden of “helping facilitate” COVID-19 by not securing the border with Mexico. He said immigrants crossing the border are spreading all sorts of variants of the virus.
Florida Statecityxtramagazine.com

Florida and Texas Are Competing to See Who Can Come Up With the Dumbest COVID Rules

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden called on elected officials to help defeat the COVID-19 pandemic or “get out of the way.” Rather than heed his advice, the nation’s most irresponsible leaders have continued to do their thing, with states like Texas and Florida—which account for about a third of infections in the United States—seemingly competing to see who can come up with the most deranged approaches to the deadly virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis knocks reporter for question about kids in ICU

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday knocked a reporter who asked a question regarding if mask mandates would have helped seven kids who are in the ICU for the coronavirus. A reporter asked about seven children who are at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and if masks could have...
Public HealthWashington Post

The reckoning may have finally come for MAGA governors. But at what cost?

Americans know whom to blame for the delta surge, the uptick in hospitalizations in low-vaccination states and the spike in infections among children. A recent Morning Consult-Politico poll found 49 percent blame the unvaccinated and the political leaders who ban mask or vaccine requirements; another 21 percent blame one of these groups and only 22 percent blame neither. Among Republicans, a majority — 53 percent — blame at least one of these groups or both while 39 percent blame neither.
U.S. Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

DeSantis loses again in court as critics say his political ambition drives challenged laws

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sweeping agenda is increasingly running aground in the courtroom. The decision by a federal judge Sunday to block DeSantis’ ban on vaccination passports for Norwegian Cruise Lines is just the latest judicial setback for the Florida governor on issues ranging from his touted Big Tech anti-censorship law to the so-called “John Morgan law” that would have severely curtailed funding for ballot measures.
POTUSMSNBC

Why Ron DeSantis is more dangerous than Trump

There should be a special place in hell — or potentially in prison — for politicians who put their political goals ahead of the health and safety of our children. That is exactly what Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing in Florida with the executive order he signed last Friday barring school districts from mandating that students and school employees wear masks during the spike in Covid cases.
Florida StateFirst Coast News

Here's what happens if State of Emergency is declared in Florida

A Jacksonville doctor has called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to issue a State of Emergency to help fight the drastic rise in hospitalizations due to the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Florida. While there's no indication that he'll do it, here's what could happen if the governor issued another State of Emergency.
Public HealthSouth Florida Times

Gov. DeSantis: Dereliction of duty

The COVID-19 pandemic rages on despite the antipathy and distrust many in Florida manifest daily. With Gov. Ron DeSantis issuing emergency mandates every other day curbing the way counties and municipalities deal with the crisis, Florida has gone from being known as the “Sunshine State” to the “Epicenter of COVID-19.” While DeSantis tours the country in what some are describing as “preliminary campaigning” for the 2024 presidential race, Florida is at war with COVID19 and its new sinister cousin, the Delta variant. The variant has become the new dominant factor in the coronavirus arsenal, responsible for inflicting a more potent and lethal disease upon its unsuspecting hosts. In many instances the disease is a lethal weapon in the bodies of the unvaccinated host.
Posted by
Daily Mail

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs executive order BANNING schools from forcing children to wear masks as COVID Indian 'Delta' variant surges and vows there'll be NO new restrictions in the Sunshine State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has banned schools from forcing students to wear masks, and will give parents the choice as to whether their children should cover-up. He signed an executive order Friday saying that making children wear masks 'may lead to negative health and societal ramifications...could inhibit breathing, lead to the collection of dangerous impurities and adversely affect communications in the classroom and student performance.'
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

Turns out Florida has been requesting ventilators, Gov. DeSantis clarifies

The misunderstanding came down to semantics. After Gov. Ron DeSantis’ denial that Florida requested COVID-19 supplies prompted a back and forth with the White House, DeSantis said Wednesday his denial wasn’t inaccurate, rather the way the reporter asked the question caused confusion. A reporter asked DeSantis Tuesday about a request...

Comments / 33

Community Policy