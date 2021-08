It’s been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, Livingston County has witnessed roughly 17,000 positive cases and 200 deaths. Through all the sickness and loss, the global medical community has come together like in no other time in history to make strides in understanding how to treat patients stricken with the virus. Along with this improved understanding and experience, we have also developed safe and effective vaccines, giving our community the resources it needs to adequately protect itself. Unfortunately, vaccine hesitancy and staunch opposition to vaccinations in our community mean the pandemic has been prolonged and more of our friends, family and neighbors will likely become sick.