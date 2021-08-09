Vecteezy Implements Groundbreaking Identity Verification to Protect Creative Community

With new Genesys Cloud CX features, companies can easily integrate AI and automation across digital and voice channels. Genesys, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has announced new capabilities within the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform that make artificial intelligence (AI) more accessible, allowing businesses to easily automate and scale within minutes — without IT support. New Genesys Predictive Routing, Genesys Web Messaging and Intent Miner for Bots enable companies to create data-driven experiences to engage customers at the right time, on the right channel, and with the right context to deliver empathetic experiences.